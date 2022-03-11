Registration for NTA GPAT 2022 Pharmacy Entrance Exam begins at gpat.nta.nic.in

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 registration process has begun at the National Testing Agency. Candidates who wish to take the exam can do so by registering at gpat.nta.nic.in. GPAT 2022 will be held on April 9th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to MPharma programmes offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

The AICTE conducted the test until 2018. Since 2019, the NTA has been conducting this test.

To apply for GPAT 2022, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in pharmacy courses from a recognised university or college. Students whose results will be announced before the start of the academic year 2022-23 may also apply.

There is no upper age limit for taking the exam.

Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Biotechnology will be covered in the GPAT 2022 question paper.

Aspirants can practise for the exam by taking mock tests hosted by the NTA.

Candidates must apply separately to the desired college with their GPAT score after passing the test.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:39 AM IST