Registration date for KCET 2022 extended, no official deadline as of yet

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline of registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), though a definite last date has not been notified by the exam authority.

Engineering candidates who want to take admission in colleges across Karnataka have to give KCET 2022 and are supposed to submit the applications online before the deadline. As per the KCET exam date, candidates are supposed to give the eligibility test by June 16-June 18, 2022.

Here’s how to register for KCET 2022 :

Visit kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Karnataka CET application’ link available on the homepage.

Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Submit the form after paying the registration fees.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:29 PM IST