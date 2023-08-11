Registration Begins For IBSAT National Mock Test 2023 At ibsindia.org

IBSAT 2023 National Mock Test | Representational pic

MBA aspirants can take the IBSAT national mock test (NMT) 2023. The mock test is available on the official website of ICFAI Business School at ibsindia.org. ICFAI Business School has started the IBSAT 2023 mock test registration from July 1. Candidates can take the IBSAT exam mock test till August 31, 2023. IBSAT mock test will be 2 hours and the same will be conducted in Computer-Based (CBT) mode.

It is not mandatory to apply for the IBSAT entrance test to take the IBSAT 2023 national mock test (NMT). For practicing IBSAT mocks, candidates are required to meet the eligibility criteria.

The IBSAT national mock test result will be declared after 7 days of the test.

Direct Link To apply

The top 100 rankers will be awarded gift cards.

Eligibility criteria for BSAT National Mock Test 2023:

Candidates should be a legal resident of India.

Candidates should have a valid email address and internet connection prior to and during the IBSAT mock test.

Candidates should have completed their graduation between 2021 and 2023. Those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible to take IBSAT mock test.

Current employees, directors, agents, and officers of ICFAI Business School and its affiliates, as well as their immediate families and people living in their household, are not eligible to take the IBSAT national mock test (NMT).

The promotion is void outside of India and where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

Steps to register for IBSAT national mock test 2023

Prior to taking the IBSAT 2023 national mock test, candidates will have to create an account first. Candidates can follow the provided steps to register for the IBSAT mock test 2023.

Visit the official website of ICFAI Business School- insindia.org

Click on the “National mock test” tab which is available on the header bar of the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on “Take national mock test” tab

Enter all the required details and click on “Create my new account” button

Login using the created credentials and take IBSAT 2023 mock test.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)