Registration Begins For DU's Competency Enhancement Scheme at ces.du.ac.in

Delhi University | PTI

Delhi University has begin the registration for the Competency Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course on the official website at ces.du.ac.in.

The registration window to apply will close after 30 days. The merit list of the candidates will be released within 7 days from the date of registration. The Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) will be the nodal centre.

"From the academic session 2023-24, the University of Delhi has rolled out the Competency Enhancement Scheme (CES) announced in the Centenary year to enable up-skilling, re-skilling and lifelong learning. Online applications are invited for registration under CES," DU said in an official statement.

DU vice-chancellor professor Yogesh Singh said that under the scheme, a person of any age can expand their knowledge by studying any course at the university.

“The Vice Chancellor informed that the objective of the scheme is to grow the business of entrepreneurs, improve managerial skills, fulfill educational dreams, empower senior citizens, upgrade artisan skills, build self-confidence through learning with students, To utilize the resources of the University, promote student mobility and enable it to adapt to the professional needs of the society,” DU added.

DU will offer admission of non-senior citizens on the basis of merit. The admission of senior citizens will be based on merit and age, where merit and age will be given 70% and 30% weightage respectively. The number of seats in a course will be a maximum of 10% of the total class strength of that course or 6 seats, whichever is less. He told that these seats will be considered as additional under CES in any course.