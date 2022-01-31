REET: Jaipur coordinator Pradeep Parashar arrested in paper leak case

Jaipur: According to Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police detained Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the test paper leak case.

As per the official statement, the role of Pradeep Parashar in the case came to light during the interrogation of another arrested accused Ramkripal Meena. "A total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case," reads the statement.

Earlier in September, Rajasthan Police arrested a gang of five people, including a woman, and busted a cheating racket after sensing foul play by a candidate who sat in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) on September 26 at an Ajmer centre.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.



Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

ALSO READ REET paper leak case, Raj govt sacks state school board chairman

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:06 PM IST