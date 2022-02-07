e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

REET exam cancelled, will be conducted again, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced at a press conference on Monday that Rajashtan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is to be canceled.
Staff Reporter
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) and Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET) are both state-level competitive exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) to certify candidates for employment as teachers in the state.

CM Ashok Gehlot announced in the press conference that the exam will be canceled. However, he mentioned that the Rajasthan government will conduct the exam again.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
