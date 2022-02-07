REET exam cancelled, will be conducted again, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced at a press conference on Monday that Rajashtan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is to be canceled.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) and Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET) are both state-level competitive exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) to certify candidates for employment as teachers in the state.

CM Ashok Gehlot announced in the press conference that the exam will be canceled. However, he mentioned that the Rajasthan government will conduct the exam again.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:06 PM IST