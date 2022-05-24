REET 2022 correction open From Tomorrow; Know More At Https://www.reetbser2022.in/

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 application form can be corrected from May 25 through May 27 on reetbser2022.in.

This eligibility test for state level teachers is to be held on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. The exam for Paper 1 (Level 2) will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, whereas the paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The level 1 exam is conducted for those who seek teaching positions for students of classes 1-5. The level 2 will be held for those who want to teach classes 6-8. Candidates can download the syllabi from the exam website.

To correct the applications, the candidates must visit the official website and:

Visit ‘Online Correction in Fill Form’ link.

Login using the following:

Challan number, registration number, mother’s name and date of birth.

An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, on entering the number the applicants will be able to make desired corrections.

During the final submission, the candidates will receive an OTP again. They can enter the OTP and submit the final form.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:45 PM IST