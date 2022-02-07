REET 2021: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's fresh exam announcement receives mixed responses from candidates

Jaipur: Following controversy regarding the paper leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers REET 2021, which included the issue being raised in Lok Sabha and massive protests over the matter, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced in a press conference that level 2 of the exams will be cancelled and it would be conducted again after further deliberations

"Fixing the responsibility of the Board, the chairman has been dismissed and the secretary has been suspended. The state government will take the strictest action against every person found guilty of malpractices, lapses, and dereliction of duty in the examination," said Gehlot, at CM's residence in Jaipur, who over mounting pressure suspended the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli. Around 24 lakh aspirants who appeared for REET 2021 now await the final decision.

While some candidates see this in a positive light, others want an amicable solution as soon as possible. Naresh Megwal, a private tutor who appeared for REET, is dealing with a death in his family and doesn't want more problems for himself. "I recently lost my uncle and we have been coping with his loss but this announcement today adds to my woes as I am not sure when they are going to announce the examinations again. I hope we can give the exams in the next 2-3 months. We do the hardwork and the people who leak the papers destroy our ambitions."

Kuldeep Vyas Khod, another candidate who completed his Masters in Pharma and worked in Cipla for nine years, claimed that the choice to cancel the exams is favourable since the paper leak would have led to the cut-off increasing because "most candidates probably gained high marks due to the leak."

"I feel that this decision should have been taken months ago as by now we would have been done with our exams and it's not like the chances of paper leaking again vanishes all of a sudden," said Kuldeep, who has his own medical shop and pursued REET for having a safer option in his career. Kuldeep is also perplexed by the government's decision to announce a new exam. "Now both the exams will be conducted rather than candidates, who gave the eligibility test, having the choice to just give one subject-wise paper. Candidates are now having to do twice the hardwork," added Kuldeep who also claimed that getting into IAS would be easier than REET despite having similar reading materials.

Another candidate Surendra Sewadi felt that he would have easily qualified the exams but believes the government will make a conducive decision for them and requested Gehlot and Co to punish the ones who leaked the paper in a much more stringent manner.

While assuring that justice will be done, Gehlot said, "The state government is coming up with a bill for strict provisions regarding cheating (in exams), paper leak, etc. in the budget session".

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:47 PM IST