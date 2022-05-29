RBSE to declare 12th results next week on rajresults.nic.in

Representational image |

Rajasthan: Certain reports that have stemmed from Ajmer have said that the 12th standard results from the RBSE boards are to be declared next week. The authorities from the board have not confirmed the dates for the announcement of the results so far but students can expect their scores to be declared soon for the 12th standard boards, 2022.

According to the guidelines given out by the Rajasthan board, the 12th standard board results for 2022 will be declared online on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

A time period of 10 days will be provided to the students for scrutiny of the exam paper. Those students who feel that their answer sheet has not been evaluated or checked properly and that they deserve to get more marks than what has been assigned to them can apply for revaluation during this period.