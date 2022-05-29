e-Paper Get App

RBSE to declare 12th results next week on rajresults.nic.in

A time period of 10 days will be provided to the students for scrutiny of the exam paper.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Rajasthan: Certain reports that have stemmed from Ajmer have said that the 12th standard results from the RBSE boards are to be declared next week. The authorities from the board have not confirmed the dates for the announcement of the results so far but students can expect their scores to be declared soon for the 12th standard boards, 2022.

According to the guidelines given out by the Rajasthan board, the 12th standard board results for 2022 will be declared online on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

A time period of 10 days will be provided to the students for scrutiny of the exam paper. Those students who feel that their answer sheet has not been evaluated or checked properly and that they deserve to get more marks than what has been assigned to them can apply for revaluation during this period.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Schools subject students to mental, physical harassment for not paying fees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationRBSE to declare 12th results next week on rajresults.nic.in

RECENT STORIES

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous