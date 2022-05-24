RBSE results awaited; here's how to check

The students of Class 12 are awaiting for the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, RBSE, to announce the much-awaited results of the Rajasthan Class 12 board.

According to various rumors, the board may release the Class 12 results by the end of this week. However, it's not confirmed by RBSE yet.

Once the Rajasthan Class 12 board results are out, students will be able to check their respective results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official - rajresults.nic.in website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on, "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Examination Result 2022 (Arts)" or "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Examination Result 2022 (Commerce)" or "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Examination Result 2022 (Science)" links.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on submit after filling out the details.

Step 5: The RBSE Rajasthan 12th results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:32 PM IST