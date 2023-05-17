RBSE Rajasthan Class 8 results out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, direct link here

Ajmer: RAJASTHAN BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION (RBSE) has announced the Class 8 board exam results today.
Students can check their results soon on the Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Apart from these results for the Rajasthan class 8 results can be also be checked at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in .
Students can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. here.
Students need to use roll numbers to check the marks online. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BD Kalla had confirmed RBSE Class 8 result 2023 date and time.
RBSE 8th result 2023 direct link
As of now there is no update if Rajasthan Class 8 result 2023 will have toppers list as well.
This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results.
Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Steps to check results
Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Go to the board website and click on Class 8 result link
Type your credentials and login
Submit and view result.
Download for future
