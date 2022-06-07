e-Paper Get App

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 results date, time and websites announced, check details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 5 and 8 board exams tomorrow, June 8. At 11 a.m., the results will be announced at a press conference. Students will be able to check their results at rajresults.nic.in once they have been declared.

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 were held in April and May of 2022. This year, approximately 15 lakh students took class 8 exams, while 12.64 lakh students took class 5 board exams.

Students can access their results by entering the roll numbers found on their admit cards. Students can also check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, in addition to the RBSE website.

The board recently released the class 12 results for all three streams.

