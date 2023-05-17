RBSE Rajasthan board class 8th result 2023 to be out today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Representational image |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 8 board exam results today, May 17.

RBSE Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 is scheduled to be declared online anytime soon.

After the official announcement, students can go to the Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their marks online.

Class 8 results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

State's Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla yesterday on the social media platform Twitter shared the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results 2023.

He writes, “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.”

This year, around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam.

Steps to check RBSE 8th result 2023

Go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Open the Class 8 result link.

Enter the asked credentials and login.

Check and download your result.