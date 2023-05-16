RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be Out tomorrow | Representational Pic

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 at 12 pm.

State's Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, the tweeted the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results in 2023.

Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023

Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the RBSE class 8th examination.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE Board 8th Result 2023' link.

Key in your log in deatils

RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.