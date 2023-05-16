 RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here

Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be Out tomorrow | Representational Pic

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 at 12 pm.

State's Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, the tweeted the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results in 2023.

Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the RBSE class 8th examination.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023:

  • Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE Board 8th Result 2023' link.

  • Key in your log in deatils

  • RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result page.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar BSEB class 11 admission 2023 to begin online from May 17 at ofssbihar.in

Bihar BSEB class 11 admission 2023 to begin online from May 17 at ofssbihar.in

TN SSLC, HSE class 11 results 2023 to be declared on May 19 at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC, HSE class 11 results 2023 to be declared on May 19 at tnresults.nic.in

WB: No representative from state universities for appointment of VCs upset academicians

WB: No representative from state universities for appointment of VCs upset academicians

ICT Mumbai launches its own tinkerers’ lab

ICT Mumbai launches its own tinkerers’ lab

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here