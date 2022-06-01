RBSE 12th result official website not working? Here's alternative ways to check marks

Getty Images

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the results for class 12 science and commerce streams.



However, due to heavy load, the official website may not load for many candidates.

Here are some alternative modes of checking your score –

1. via SMS

Students can check their results through SMS. To do so, they need to type RJ12S or RJ12C depending on their stream, add space and then write their roll number and send to 56263.

S stands for science, and C for commerce. This means, if a science student whose roll number is 999 wants to check roll-number can type RJ12S 999 and send it to the official number.

2. via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter an active/valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for future use

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options as given

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker