RBSE 12th Arts Results are out! learn how students did

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
IStock images

Rajasthan: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) announced the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts examination 2022 today, June 6, with 96.33 percent of students passing, including 97.21 percent of girls and 95.44 percent of boys. The percentage of private pupils that passed was 40.27 percent.

On the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been announced. Candidates must click on the RBSE Arts result website to download their 12th Arts result. Enter their log-in information. The 12th Arts result for the year 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Along with the 12th Arts results, the Rajasthan Board has also announced the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay results. The RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay test has a pass percentage of 94.99 percent.

