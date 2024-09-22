RBI Recruiting For 94 Posts: Phase 2 Exam Begins October 19; List Of Shortlisted Candidates Released

RBI |

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results for the Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment (DR) 2024 phase 1 exam. Candidates who managed to pass this first stage can now prepare for the next step, i.e., the Phase 2 exam, which will take place on October 19, 2024.

The recruitment process intends to fill 94 positions: 21 Officers in Grade "B" (DEPR), 7 Officers in Grade "B" (DSIM), and 66 General Officers in Grade "B."

It is important to note that the phase 2 exam can only be taken by candidates who have cleared the first stage of the recruitment process. The initial exam was conducted on September 8, 2024. Candidates can check their eligiblity on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in .

How To Check The List?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the qualified candidates link

Step 3: The list will now open on your screen

Step 4: Go through the details

Step 5: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.