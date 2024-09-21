 RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2024 Announced; Check Phase 2 Details Here
Those who passed the Phase 1 exam and were deemed qualified must now show up for the RBI Recruitment Phase 2 exam, which is set for October 19, 2024

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2024 Announced | Official Website

On September 20, the Reserve Bank of India declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2024. The RBI Grade B Result 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by exam takers at rbi.org.in, the official website. The results of the Grade B Phase 1 exam, which was administered for the General post on September 8, have been made public.

Those who passed the Phase 1 exam and were deemed qualified must now show up for the RBI Recruitment Phase 2 exam, which is set for October 19, 2024.

The RBI announced that within fifteen working days, the individual marksheet and category-wise cutoff marks for the Phase-I Examination for the recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2024 will be interactively presented on the RBI website.

How to check?

article-image

- Visit rbi.org.in, the official website

- Click the Result tab 2 on the page that appears. The notification that says, "Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade "B" (DR)-General - PY 2024," should now be clicked.
- A brand-new PDF would launch.
- Verify your roll number and obtain the PDF file.
- Keep for reference in the future.

Applicants should be aware that the scorecards will be sent out in 15 days, and as of right now, only the results are available.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2024

The admit cards for the second phase of the RBI's recruitment process for officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2024 will soon be available on the organization's website, rbi.org.in.There will be two shifts for the exam. Paper I: Economic and Social Issues and Paper II: English (Writing Skills) will be held in the afternoon shift, while Paper III: General Finance and Management will take place in the morning.

