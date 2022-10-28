RBI Bank Officer Grade B Result 2022: Here's how to Check

Reserve Bank of India Officer Grade B admit card released | Image Credit: GettyImages

Reserve Bank of India Officer Grade B DR (General)-PY 2022

About RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022:

RBI has released the admit card for the Engagement of RBI Officer Grade B posts. The online phase I exam is scheduled to be held on 28 May 2022 To 06 August 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Phase I Exam Date – 28 May 2022 (DR General)

Phase II Exam Date – 25 June 2022 (DR General)

Phase I Exam Date – 30 June 2022 (DSIM)

Phase I Exam Date – 02 July 2022 (DSIM)

Phase II Exam Date – 06 August 2022 (DSIM)

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – RBI Officers Grade B Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 303 posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination (Phase II)

Details of RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022:

The RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 has been issued online at the official website of RBI. Candidates have to put the right credentials in order to download the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have applied online, can easily download the admit card from the official web portal opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022:

The Reserve Bank of India releases notification for the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card has been issued almost 08 days before the commencement of the online exam. So, candidates must download the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2021 before the exam date as no admit card will be dispatched to any candidate through postal mode.

Instructions for Downloading the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022:

1. Go to the Important Link section below

2. Open the Download Admit Card link

3. The official page for login will be opened

4. Enter your Registration Number and Password and then click on Login.

5. After login, the candidates will be able to download the admit card.

6. Candidate may also download the Admit Card from the official website of RBI opportunities.rbi.org.in