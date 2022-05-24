RBI Assistant Prelims scorecards out, know how to download here

The Reserve Bank of India released the scorecards for RBI Assistant Prelims on May 23, 2022. All those candidates who have taken the RBI Assistant exam can download the preliminary scorecard or marksheet from the official website, rbi.org.in.

Candidates who have successfully passed the Prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination, which will be conducted in May 2022.

How to download Scorecard?

Go to the official website of RBI- RBI rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says- opportunities

A new page will open. Click on the current vacancies link

Click on the result

Open the link that says ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant 2021 Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022’

Login to the IBPS portal with credentials such as registration number/roll number and date of birth/password

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:49 PM IST