RBI Assistant Main 2023 Admit Card Released: Download Now!

Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the release of the RBI Assistant Main exam admit card today, December 19. Candidates eligible for the main examination can now download their admit cards directly from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Key Details:

Admit Card Release Date: December 19, 2023

Main Examination Date: December 31, 2023

Preliminary Exam Dates: November 18 and November 19, 2023

Preliminary Exam Result Announcement: December 15, 2023

Main Exam Duration: 135 minutes

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the preliminary examination on November 18 and 19, 2023, with the results being declared on December 15, 2023.

How to download RBI Assistant Main Exam Admit Card:

Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Navigate to the 'Results' tab under current vacancies and click on 'Call Letters.'

Locate and select "Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2023 – Main Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout."

Enter your login details as required.

Submit the information and check the results.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are reminded that the main examination is scheduled for December 31, 2023, and the duration of the exam is set at 135 minutes. Additionally, it is essential to note that there will be a penalty of ¼ marks for every wrong answer.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official RBI website.