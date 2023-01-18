Rajkot: Class 8 student dies of cardiac arrest, parents blame school

e-Paper Get App
According to the principal Smitaben, when the victim fell, her classmates and teachers rubbed her arms and legs in an effort to help her recover.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Rajkot: The parents of a class 8 student who passed away due to a severe cardiac arrest have blamed the school management for her death, saying the sweaters prescribed by the authorities amid the cold wave were not enough to protect the victim.

In a letter address to the Rajkot District Primary Education officer (DPEO), principal of the Shree Amritlal Virchand Jasani Vidyamandir school said: "On Tuesday morning, English medium class VIII student Riya Soni complained of uneasiness at 7:23 am. Her parents were called, who took her to hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead."

According to the principal Smitaben, when the victim fell, her classmates and teachers rubbed her arms and legs in an effort to help her recover.

On the other hand, Riya's parents have alleged that their daughter was healthy and not suffering from any disease.

They further said that had the school changed their timings as per DPEO's instruction, from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., she would not have died, adding that the sweaters prescribed by the management was not enough to protect children in the cold wave.

It is too early to say that Riya died because of the cold wave, DPEO B.S. Kaila told IANS, adding that the doctor's primary diagnosis is that she died because of a severe cardiac arrest.

Her blood samples have been sent to the FSL.

The FSL will also carry out a vicera test and only after that the real reason behind death can be confirmed, he added.

As per school safety rules, school managements are supposed to take calls about imings as per requirement be it cold wave, heavy rains, or heat wave, the officer said.

He added that education inspectors and staff will increase visits to schools to check on winter clothing of students.

