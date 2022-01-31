 Rajasthan govt forms a panel to fix lacunae of exam process

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government formed a high-level committee on Sunday to investigate lacune in various examination processes, including those for competitive examinations for government jobs, and devise a plan to rectify them.

The committee, led by retired judge Vijay Kumar Vyas of the Rajasthan High Court, was formed by the Ashok Gehlot government a day after the resignation of D P Jaroli, Chairman of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education in Ajmer, and the suspension of the Board's secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa and two others.

The punitive measures were taken after their alleged involvements in question paper leaks during the teachers' recruitment exam (REET) in September surfaced. The panel headed by Justice Vyas will also have retired IPS officer and RPSC's former Chairman Mahendra Kumawat as its member while the Principal Secretary of Personnel Department will be its member-secretary.

This committee will examine various issues related to the examination process and give its report within 45 days, a government statement said. The decision to constitute the committee was taken in a meeting held by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday night. The orders to sack Jaroli and suspend Sengwa and two other officials were issued after the same meeting.

ALSO READ REET paper leak case, Raj govt sacks state school board chairman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:15 AM IST