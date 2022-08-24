Rajasthan State Open School RSOS announces 10th, 12th results 2022; here's how to check

Representative pic |

Jaipur: The results for the RSOS 10th and 12th exams in 2022 were released by the Rajasthan State Open School. The results for the open school Class 10, 12 exams are available on the official websites rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and education.rajasthan.gov.in for those who took the RSOS test.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Pooja Chaudhary secured rank 1 in Class 10 followed by Bhavna Yadav. In Class 12, Harsha topped the exam, while Lakshmi stood second.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit education.rajasthan.gov.in to see the official website.

Click on the links for the RSOS 10th and 12th results.

Enter your roll number and registration number to view the 10th and 12th-grade results from RSOS.

Download the results from the 10th and 12th-grade exams, then print them out for future use.