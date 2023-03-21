 Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card to be out today on sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates can download their admit cards from the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in, after the release. Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara will issue admit cards for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan SET 2023 admit cards will be released today | Representational pic

Candidates can also check the website of the university at www.ggtu.ac.in for latest news and notifications.

Exam date and timings

Rajasthan SET 2023 will be conducted on March 26, 2023.

Candidates need to carry printout of admit cards along with the photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, driving license, voter ID, etc).

The Rajasthan SET is conducted for candidates seeking to work as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities in Rajasthan. The exam is conducted for various subjects divided into two papers.

Steps to download Rajasthan SET admit card 2023

Go to the official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the admit card tab.

Login with the credentials.

The admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a printout.

