 Rajasthan: School teacher stabbed to death outside Police Station
HomeEducationRajasthan: School teacher stabbed to death outside Police Station

Rajasthan: School teacher stabbed to death outside Police Station

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
School teacher stabbed to death in Ajmer | Representational Pic

Ajmer: A Private school teacher was stabbed to death on the road here on Tuesday, according to the Police.

The victim, identified as Kirti Soni, was a resident of Alwar Gate police station area.

Superintendent of Police, Chunaram Jat said that the victim was stabbed multiple times after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to the Dainik Baskar, the accused, Vivek Singh, was in love with the victim. He was forcing her to marry him. Soni being upset with this told her friend, Anil about the incident.

On Tuesday, Soni asked Vivek to meet her at a restaurant where she was accompanied by her friend Anil. After the meeting, Vivek stabbed Soni multiple times with a knife in front of the Naka Madar police station while Anil fled the spot.

The accused is absconding after the incident. The police is searching for the accused and teams have been formed to nab him.

