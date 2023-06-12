 Rajasthan: RPSC Teacher Grade II Answer Key Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link
Rajasthan: RPSC Teacher Grade II Answer Key Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link

Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
TNTET Paper-II-2022 final exam answer keys released | Representative Image

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer keys for the senior teacher grade II G.K answer key on June 12. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Check Notification here

article-image

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group C answer key

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group D answer key

Candidates can raise objections to the RPSC G.K group C and D answer keys from June 14 to June 16.

Objection Fee

The objection fee is ₹100 per question.

Steps to raise objections for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key:

  • Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the home page, click on the recruitment portal

  • Raise objections

  • Pay the objection fees

  • Take print for future reference

