Rajasthan Public Service Commission Releases Admit Card For RAS Main Exam 2023; Check Now! |

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has just said that the RAS Main Exam 2023 admission cards can now be downloaded. Over 19,394 individuals are expected to take the exam, which is scheduled for July 20 and 21.

Candidates can get their admit cards from the RPSC website by checking in with their application number and date of birth, ensuring a seamless experience. Remember to carry your genuine, colour Aadhar card and a backup photo identity card to the exam centre in case the photo on your Aadhar card is blurry or outdated.

The exam will be conducted for a total of 905 vacant government posts in Rajasthan. Exam centers have been set up at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur district headquarters. Candidates are advised to reach the exam center one hour before the examination starts, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the center after that.

How to download?

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Log in to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam 2023"

3. Enter login details such as application number and date of birth

4. Submit and download the admit card

5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference and entry to the exam hall

Note: Candidates must paste a latest color photo on the admit card, and entry will not be given in the examination center if the identity card with a clear original photo is not available.