Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; here's how to check

Jaipur: Rajasthan PTET Result 2022 have been declared today, July 23 by the Jai Narain Vyas University. Candidates can check the results for Pre B.ED 2022 and Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. exams on the official website ptetraj2022.com.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit ptetraj2022.com to access the Rajasthan PTET website.

On the home page, select the Pre B.ED 2022 exam and Pre B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 test links.

Candidates must click the result link on the newly opened page to access the results.

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.

Check the outcome and save the page.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

