Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; here's how to check

Candidates can check the results for Pre B.ED 2022 and Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. exams on the official website ptetraj2022.com.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
Candidates can check the results on the official website ptetraj2022.com.

Jaipur: Rajasthan PTET Result 2022 have been declared today, July 23 by the Jai Narain Vyas University. Candidates can check the results for Pre B.ED 2022 and Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. exams on the official website ptetraj2022.com.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit ptetraj2022.com to access the Rajasthan PTET website.

  • On the home page, select the Pre B.ED 2022 exam and Pre B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 test links.

  • Candidates must click the result link on the newly opened page to access the results.

  • Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

  • Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.

  • Check the outcome and save the page.

  • Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

