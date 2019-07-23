Rajasthan PTET counselling result 2019 declared here's how to check

Rajasthan PTET counselling result 2019 has declared the PTET result on May 30. The Government Of Dungar College Bikaner conducted the Pre-Teacher Education Test or PTET on May 12, 2019.

The exams are conducted for admission in 2 years B.ED courses or a four year integrated B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.

Ther Candidate who clears the exams has to pay the fees in their respective bank from July 23 to July 29.

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2019: Steps to Check

Go on to the official Website ptet2019.org

Click on the link for PTET 2019 allotment result

Enter your registration details

Your results will display on the screen

You can download it for future reference