Rajasthan PTET counselling 2023: Registration Begin At ptetggtu.com, Details Inside

The Goving Juru Tribe University, Banaras, has started with the counselling process for B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc./ B.Ed four year course. Candidates can now visit the official website and read the detail schedule from - ptetggtu.com. Students who are looking forward for a counselling, will have to pay the registration fee through online mode.

The options for selecting the colleges online with start from July 1 to July 8. It will be followed by the first seat allotment from July 11, 2023. Student will have to pay a registration amount of Rs. 500/- which will be refunded. The amount will be credited to student's account directly in case he/she has not selected for the seat. Students will have to report at the allotted college between July 11 and 17.

Students will be allowed to apply for upward movement if they do not like the college during the Rajasthan PTET college allotment. The date for online application for PTET Upward Movement has been kept from 13 July to 18 July 2023.

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET - ptetggtu.com Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course/Click here for B.Ed. 2-year course It will take you to the new page where you need to click on the register for counselling. A registration page will appear on the screen You need to enter your roll number, counselling id, name mother's name, date of birth, payment option and click on the login button After successful registration, students can take a printout of the configuration page for future use.

As per reports, 943 B.ED and 455 Integrated College seats will be filled for four-year B.A B.Ed, B.Sc course and 2-year B.Ed course. Around 1 Lakh 10 thousand seats are available for B.Ed and 45 thousand available for integrated courses in colleges, as per reports.