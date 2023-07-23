Rajasthan PTET 2023: Seat Allotment Result Today On ptetggtu.com | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara is ready to declare its Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2023 today i.e. July 23. Candidates who were a part of PTET Counselling 2023 can visit the official website at ptetggtu.com to check their allotment status.

According to the PTET Counselling timetable, the seat allotment result is inclusive of B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course and B.Ed 2 Year results. Candidates who will be offered a seat in the counselling round will have to report to their respective colleges and confirm their admission with the payment of Rs. 22,000. This will be applied for both courses starting from July 24 to July 28, 2023.

Steps to check PTET Counselling Result 2023:

Go to ptetggtu.com.

Now, open the link for 4 year or two-year BEd allotment result.

If required, enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout of the page for future reference.

Following that, the candidate can also report at the allotted institutions after counselling between July 25 and 29.