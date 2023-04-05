Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process extended; Apply till April 15 at ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process extended | Representational pic

Jaipur: Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process is extended by the Guru Govind Tribal University.

Interested candidates can now apply for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses. The application form can be submitted on the official website at ptetggtu.com.

Earlier Rajasthan PTET 2023 registration was supposed to end on April 5.

Last date to fill application form

The University has now extended the last date of registration to April 15, 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test, PTET 2023 is Rs. 500.

Exam date

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration