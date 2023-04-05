 Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process extended; Apply till April 15 at ptetggtu.com
Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process extended; Apply till April 15 at ptetggtu.com

Interested candidates can now apply for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses. The application form can be submitted on the official website at ptetggtu.com.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process extended | Representational pic

Jaipur: Rajasthan PTET 2023 application process is extended by the Guru Govind Tribal University.

Earlier Rajasthan PTET 2023 registration was supposed to end on April 5.

Last date to fill application form

The University has now extended the last date of registration to April 15, 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test, PTET 2023 is Rs. 500.

Exam date

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration

  • Visit the official website at ptetggtu.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply for.

  • Now, Fill out the PTET application form

  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

  • Download and take a printout of the same for further reference

