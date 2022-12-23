Rajasthan professor accused of demanding sexual favours from student sent to three-day police custody

Representative Image |

Kota: A Rajasthan Technical University associate professor, accused of blackmailing and demanding sexual favours from a student, and the victim's male classmate who acted as a mediator were on Thursday sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police complaint lodged by the final-year student, the professor allegedly failed her in his subject after she rebuffed his sexual overtures. He also allegedly tried to mount pressure on her through one of her classmates.

Both the professor and the classmate were arrested on Wednesday night. When the duo was being produced in court, an advocate allegedly slapped the accused professor.

In a purported video clip of the incident, an advocate is seen slapping the accused professor when the duo was being escorted to the judicial chambers. The police are seen immediately pulling him out and taking him into the courtroom.

An advocate who identified himself as Atish Saxena later came forward and told reporters that he had slapped the accused professor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh, however, denied the assault and said some advocates only staged a protest and raised slogans against the accused.

Students also staged demonstrations against the varsity management outside the vice-chancellor's office.

One of the protesters also allegedly assaulted Vice-Chancellor SK Singh and attempted to hurl a shoe at him. The protester was later identified as a student of another college and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kota (City) Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat, who was present at the spot, assured stern action against the accused professor and appealed to the students to report all crimes of such nature to the police. The university has already suspended the accused professor, according to an order issued by Registrar Phralad Meena. The case against the professor was registered at the Dadabari police station on Tuesday. He was booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Rajesh Pathak, posted at Dadabari police station, said Section 67 of the IT Act and sections of 354 (A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC were also added in the case.

The duo was also booked under sections of the SC/ST Act and the investigation handed over to Singh.

The victim recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements), he added.

The DSP said statements of other students would also be recorded to ascertain if there were any other victims.

Vice-Chancellor Singh said the accused teacher and the student were suspended as soon as the matter came to light and a committee formed to probe into the matter. Stern action will be taken on the basis of the probe report.

According to the complaint, the woman lived at the university hostel and the professor, through the male classmate, offered to pass her in an exam in return for sexual favours.

When she refused, the professor allegedly failed her in the final-year exam and later, repeatedly pressured her to accept his offer, it said.

The woman also alleged that the accused made similar advances towards other female students, and blackmailed and harassed them.