 Rajasthan: Police Subordinate Service To Hire Over 3,500 Constables
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Police Subordinate Service To Hire Over 3,500 Constables

Rajasthan: Police Subordinate Service To Hire Over 3,500 Constables

In another decision, the government has approved the proposal to start 45 new subjects in 36 schools of the state and to create necessary posts for teaching these subjects, the statement said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
In another decision, the government has approved the proposal to start 45 new subjects in 36 schools | Representational Pic

To strengthen the law and order in the state, 3,578 police constables will be recruited in the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service, an official statement issued on Tuesday said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given consent to the proposal to this effect.

In another decision, the government has approved the proposal to start 45 new subjects in 36 schools of the state and to create necessary posts for teaching these subjects, the statement said.

Among them, one subject each will be started in 27 out of 36 schools of the state and two subjects each will be started in nine schools. In these, one post of school lecturer per subject will be created for the introduction of new subjects. In this way a total of 45 posts will be created, it added.

Read Also
Rajasthan News: State's New Prison Bill Aims To Provide Dignity, Livelihood For Convicts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Police Subordinate Service To Hire Over 3,500 Constables

Rajasthan: Police Subordinate Service To Hire Over 3,500 Constables

Goa Implements NEP 2020: Foundation Stage of School Education Embraces Reforms, Higher Education To...

Goa Implements NEP 2020: Foundation Stage of School Education Embraces Reforms, Higher Education To...

From Adversity To Achievement: Varun Baranwal's Inspirational Journey To Becoming An IAS Officer

From Adversity To Achievement: Varun Baranwal's Inspirational Journey To Becoming An IAS Officer

Punjab: Government Releases Over Rs 27 Crore For Repair Schools Damaged by Floods

Punjab: Government Releases Over Rs 27 Crore For Repair Schools Damaged by Floods

OFSS Bihar 2023: 2nd Selection List, Cutoff Marks Released On ofssbihar.in; Check Here To Know...

OFSS Bihar 2023: 2nd Selection List, Cutoff Marks Released On ofssbihar.in; Check Here To Know...