Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 | Representational pic

The Rajasthan Police Department will end the application window for the the recruitment of various constable posts today, August 27. Those candidates who are interested can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2023 through the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Vacancies

A total of 3,578 constable vacancies will be filled up through the Rajasthan police recruitment drive. The Rajasthan Police Constable application correction window will open from August 28 to 30, 2023.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application fees:

Interested candidates belonging to the general or unreserved categories have to submit the application fee of Rs 600. While the registration fee for SC, ST and reserved category candidates is Rs 400.

Candidates will be selected on the basis on the written exam followed by PST, document verification and medical examination. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam date and admit card release date will be announced in due course of time.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Rajasthan Police recruitment tab

Now, click on the Constable application form.

Start new registration and login with basic details.

Fill in the sought details such as academic and personal information.

Now upload the mandatory documents and pay the application fees.

Submit the Rajasthan Police Constable application form 2023

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.