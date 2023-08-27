 Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in

A total of 3,578 constable vacancies will be filled up through the Rajasthan police recruitment drive. The Rajasthan Police Constable application correction window will open from August 28 to 30, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023 | Representational pic

The Rajasthan Police Department will end the application window for the the recruitment of various constable posts today, August 27. Those candidates who are interested can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2023 through the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Vacancies

A total of 3,578 constable vacancies will be filled up through the Rajasthan police recruitment drive. The Rajasthan Police Constable application correction window will open from August 28 to 30, 2023.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application fees:

Interested candidates belonging to the general or unreserved categories have to submit the application fee of Rs 600. While the registration fee for SC, ST and reserved category candidates is Rs 400.

Read Also
SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 Application Process Closes Today At ssc.nic.in
article-image

Candidates will be selected on the basis on the written exam followed by PST, document verification and medical examination. The Rajasthan Police Constable exam date and admit card release date will be announced in due course of time.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:  

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Rajasthan Police recruitment tab

Now, click on the Constable application form.

Start new registration and login with basic details.

Fill in the sought details such as academic and personal information.

Now upload the mandatory documents and pay the application fees.

Submit the Rajasthan Police Constable application form 2023

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply At police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan: Govt To Educate School Students About 'Unsafe Touch'

Rajasthan: Govt To Educate School Students About 'Unsafe Touch'

JNU Admission 2023: Document Verification Of Diploma Of Proficiency Students Begins August 31

JNU Admission 2023: Document Verification Of Diploma Of Proficiency Students Begins August 31

UP School Where Muslim Boy Was Thrashed Running Without Recognition; Officials Asked To Shut Down

UP School Where Muslim Boy Was Thrashed Running Without Recognition; Officials Asked To Shut Down

Top 10 Popular Museums In India

Top 10 Popular Museums In India