 Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now

Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now

The Rajasthan State Police Force has 3578 vacancies for Constables, all of which the recruitment campaign is intended to fill.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now | Representational pic

The Rajasthan Police Constable (Proficiency Test) 2023 admit card has been made available by the Rajasthan Police. Hall passes are available for download on the official websites police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in for qualified applicants.

A total of 3578 constable positions will be filled by this recruitment drive in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

The Proficiency Test is scheduled to take place from September 23 to September 25, 2024. The Rajasthan State Police Force has 3578 vacancies for Constables, all of which the recruitment campaign is intended to fill.

The results of the Rajasthan Police Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) recruitment exam that took place on June 13 and 14, 2024, were announced on September 3, 2024. Candidates who successfully completed the CBT will now take the proficiency test.

How to download?

-Check out recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the Admit Card link on the homepage.

FPJ Shorts
JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here
JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here
What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?
What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?
Bombay High Court Releases 9 Officers Accused Of Tempering With Jail Sepoy Selection Process
Bombay High Court Releases 9 Officers Accused Of Tempering With Jail Sepoy Selection Process
Investors Should Be Cautious To Enter In Bajaj Housing Finance At Current Entry Price: Experts
Investors Should Be Cautious To Enter In Bajaj Housing Finance At Current Entry Price: Experts

-Next, select the link for the Constable PT admit card 2023.
-A new page will be displayed to you. put in your login information and send it
-The screen will show your admit card.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Admit Card OUT; Download Now!
article-image

-Print the admission ticket for your records.

On the day of the test, present the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2024 with a legitimate photo ID. Examinees will not be permitted to enter the examination room if they do not have their Rajasthan Police Constable hall ticket with them.

The selection process for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 would involve a physical examination, written examination, document verification, and medical assessment of candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here

JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here

Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now

Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now

NEET 2017 Topper And MAMC Trainee Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi, No Note Found

NEET 2017 Topper And MAMC Trainee Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi, No Note Found

Over 200 Answer Scripts Seized From RG Kar Ex-Principal’s Kin — A Look at 7 Major Nexus-Based...

Over 200 Answer Scripts Seized From RG Kar Ex-Principal’s Kin — A Look at 7 Major Nexus-Based...

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...