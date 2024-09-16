Rajasthan Police Constable PT Admit Card 2024 OUT; Download Now | Representational pic

The Rajasthan Police Constable (Proficiency Test) 2023 admit card has been made available by the Rajasthan Police. Hall passes are available for download on the official websites police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in for qualified applicants.

A total of 3578 constable positions will be filled by this recruitment drive in the Rajasthan State Police Force.



The Proficiency Test is scheduled to take place from September 23 to September 25, 2024. The Rajasthan State Police Force has 3578 vacancies for Constables, all of which the recruitment campaign is intended to fill.

The results of the Rajasthan Police Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) recruitment exam that took place on June 13 and 14, 2024, were announced on September 3, 2024. Candidates who successfully completed the CBT will now take the proficiency test.

How to download?



-Check out recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the Admit Card link on the homepage.

-Next, select the link for the Constable PT admit card 2023.

-A new page will be displayed to you. put in your login information and send it

-The screen will show your admit card.

-Print the admission ticket for your records.

On the day of the test, present the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2024 with a legitimate photo ID. Examinees will not be permitted to enter the examination room if they do not have their Rajasthan Police Constable hall ticket with them.



The selection process for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 would involve a physical examination, written examination, document verification, and medical assessment of candidates.