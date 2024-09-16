Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule Revised; Check Updated Dates Here

This is the last chance for interested students to finish the registration process. | Representational Pic

The second round of counselling has been updated by the medical and dental counselling board of Rajasthan. The registration period for NEET UG counselling round 2 has been extended by one day, until September 17, per the latest update. This is the last chance for interested students to visit rajugneet2024.org, the official website, and finish the registration process.

Candidates who enrolled earlier but were not allocated in Round 1, or who were allocated but chose not to participate or withdrew after joining, will be eligible for the second round of counselling, according to the official notification. Candidates who registered in round 1 but want to switch seats, as well as those who joined in round 1, must also complete their round 2 options.

Application Fees



In order to be considered for admission, students must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 for general admission and Rs 1,500 for students who are residents of Rajasthan state and belong to the SC, ST, and scheduled tribe special tribal area (ST-STA) categories.

Important Dates:



Last date to fill application form and payment of fee - September 17

Provisional merit list (PwD, Defence, Para Military, NRI) - September 18

Verification of certificate - September 19

Provisional merit list (State combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA) - September 20

Publishing of provisional merit list (PwD, Defence, Para Military, NRI) after verification - September 20

Publishing of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix (after resignations up to September 22, 2024) - September 23

Choice filing - September 20 till September 24

Publishing of Round 2 allotment information - September 27

Pay the registration cost to complete the process, and don't forget to print the application form for admissions.

How to register?

-Go to rajugneet2024.org, the official website.

-Choose the link labelled "Registration for the Counselling Round 2" on the homepage.

-Candidates will be prompted to choose either the BDS active link or MBBS after a new page loads.

-Following that, they must register themselves.

Around 1,919 seats are still open for candidates wishing to enrol in MBBS programs, while 712 seats are available for BDS programs in state medical and dental institutes, according to the Rajasthan NEET UG 2024 phase 2 counselling seat matrix.

