Rajasthan: NEET Student From Kota Hospitalised Due To Tablets Overdose

Representational image |

Kota (Rajasthan): A 23-year-old NEET aspirant was hospitalised after he allegedly consumed 15 tablets meant for reducing fever. Deputy Superintendent of Police K S Rathore said Gulshan Rajput from Bihar's Khagaria district told the police that he was suffering from fever and had consumed overdose of tablets, meant for fever, "by mistake".

The DSP said the student denied attempting suicide or being in depression, adding the investigation in the matter was underway. Gulshan's friend Sarvesh, also a coaching student from Bihar, claimed that he was depressed for the last few days after he had repeatedly scored low marks in routine tests at the coaching institute.

Gulshan was rushed to MBS Hospital when his health condition deteriorated. He has been preparing for NEET in a coaching institute for over two years and living in the Kunhadi area.

The student allegedly consumed around 20 Dolo 625 tablets and was brought to the hospital late Tuesday evening, said a medical staff member. He said doctors stated that his condition was out of danger.

Read Also NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, 17th Death this Year

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)