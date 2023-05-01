Rajasthan: Man installs hidden cameras in flat rented out to female students; arrested

The accused told during interrogation that he had got the CCTV cameras installed just out of hobby to watch the videos of the girls. | Representative Image

Jaipur: Police have arrested one Rajendra Soni, who installed hidden cameras in his flat rented to three girls, and used to watch them from his house. He was produced in court on Monday. The accused is the owner of the flat.

Police officials said that the victims came to know about the hidden cameras installed in their flat after a short circuit. When the electrician came in, many cameras were found installed in the bedrooms and bathrooms. Police arrested Rajendra on April 27. He was produced in the court on Monday, from where he has been sent to judicial custody till May 15.

When grilled, the accused said that he does the business of CCTV cameras and computers. He rented the flat to the girl students who came from other cities to study in Udaipur. When the girl students went to their homes during the holidays, he opened the flat with a duplicate key and installed three cameras.

A router was installed in the name of providing free Wi-Fi to the girl students. The accused told during interrogation that he had got the CCTV cameras installed just out of hobby to watch the videos of the girls. Police have recovered spy cameras, internet router and duplicate keys of the flat from the accused.

According to the police, the accused is an IT expert. He has a degree in Master of Computer Application. He technically had a prior understanding of spy cameras and how to install them. The girls had taken the flat on rent 8 months ago.