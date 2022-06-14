Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards out: Know how to download at jetauj2022.com | IStock Images

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Agriculture University of Jodhpur. Candidates who intend to take the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam can get their admit cards through the official website, jetauj2022.com.

On June 19, 2022, the Rajasthan JET 2022 exam will be held at several examination centres throughout the state. To gain access to the login page, candidates will be asked to enter the relevant credentials, such as their application number and date of birth.

How to download admit card:

1. Go to the official website: jetauj2022.com

2. Select ‘Candidate Login’

3. Fill in the required details

4. From the drop-down menu, select the login option.

5. Admit card will be displayed.

Candidates must bring their admit cards with them to the examination centres. The OMR answer key for JET 2022 will be released on June 24, 2022, according to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule. Candidates can register objections to the provisional answer key on or before June 27, 2022.

