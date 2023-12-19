Rajasthan High Court Announces Recruitment for 230 System Assistants

Representative Image |

The High Court of Rajasthan (HCRAJ), Jodhpur, has issued a recent notification for the recruitment of 230 System Assistants through direct recruitment. The Rajasthan High Court System Assistant Notification 2023 has been released, and the online application process is set to commence on January 4, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online for the Rajasthan High Court System Assistant Vacancy 2023-2024 through the official website hcraj.nic.in or the provided direct link.

Age Limit

The age limit for Rajasthan High Court System Assistant Recruitment 2023 is set between 18 to 40 years. The crucial date for calculating the age limit is January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules.

Stages

Stage-1: Written Exam (100 Marks)

Stage-2: Computer Proficiency and Typing Test (80 Marks)

Stage-3: Interview (20 Marks)

Stage-4: Document Verification

Stage-5: Medical Examination

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court System Assistant Recruitment 2023:

Step-1: Check your qualifications from the Rajasthan High Court System Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF provided below.

Step-2: Click on the “Apply Online” link given below or visit the website hcraj.nic.in.

Step-3: Fill out the online application form.

Step-4: Upload the required documents.

Step-5: Pay the necessary Application Fees.

Step-6: Print the Application Form.