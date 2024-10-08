'Rajasthan Govt Will Take Fair Decision On Sub-Inspector Exam-2021 Paper Leak Case,' Says Minister Jogaram Patel

Jaipur: Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Monday said the state government will take a fair decision regarding the Police Sub Inspector (SI) Examination-2021, keeping in mind the interest of the candidates.

He said the first meeting of the Cabinet committee constituted to review the recruitment examination was held on Monday and discussions were held on the action taken so far.

Assurance Given By Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel

Patel assured that in the upcoming meeting of the committee on October 10, a recommendation will be sent to the government after a factual and qualitative discussion based on complete investigation results.

Read Also Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies

The minister said paper leaks, the dominance of the copy mafia, dummy candidates appearing in the examination, getting jobs through unfair means and the involvement of members of the State Public Service Commission have tarnished the image and credibility of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

He said that during the time of the previous government, some kind of discrepancy came to the fore in almost every examination.

Who Is Jogaram Patel?

Patel is the convener of the six-member Cabinet committee constituted to review the SI Recruitment Examination-2021. Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham and Minister of State for Public Works Manju Baghmar are members of the committee.

In the case of the SI Recruitment Exam-2021, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police yesterday arrested two people.

Both Dinesh Vishnoi (27) and Priyanka Vishnoi (28) were under training in the Rajasthan Police Academy. Both had received the paper before the exam.

The SOG has so far arrested more than 100 people, including over 40 under-training sub-inspectors in the case.