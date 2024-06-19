Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Urges Universities To Implement New Education Policy

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra | File

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Wednesday that today there is a big challenge to preserve human values and urged all the universities to fully implement the new education policy (NEP).

He said only right education connects the student with the understanding of the environment along with the textbooks.

In a statement, he said due to indiscriminate water exploitation, water crisis situations are being created not only in Rajasthan but all over the country.

Mishra was addressing a programme organised after the 33rd convocation of Rajasthan University and the inauguration of the Constitution Park built there on Wednesday.

He urged all the universities to fully implement the new education policy and create such courses that can help India move forward rapidly on the path of development.

With the aim of making the new generation getting higher education understand the essence of the Constitution, an initiative has been taken to build Constitution parks in the universities on the initiative of the Raj Bhavan.

Discussing the pictures engraved on the original copy of the Constitution, he said the sublime values of the Indian culture can be explained through these.

The governor said the universities should prepare the youth according to the time and modern requirements so that they can become valuable citizens of the country. He also stressed the inclusion of skill development along with education as innovations in the curriculum.

In the convocation ceremony of the university, Mishra also remembered C Rajagopalachari and his education philosophy. He said convocation is the beginning of a new life for the student.

In the beginning, he made everyone read the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa said education refines life. Giving information about the efforts being made by the state government for higher education, he said quality education is the top priority of the state government.

Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor Alpana Kateja presented the progress report of the university.

On this occasion, the governor conferred degrees and gold medals to the students.

He appreciated the performance of the girl students and said if they get opportunities, girls move forward towards rapid development. Only women's education leads to rapid development of the nation and society, he added.