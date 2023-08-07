Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra Appoints VCs At Three State Universities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra | File

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday issued orders for the appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor (VC) in three universities of the state. Mishra made the appointments in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of the universities' Vice-Chancellor Search Committee.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Lucknow) Home Sciences Department Dean Sunita Mishra has been appointed as VC of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur. Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Commerce and Business Studies Head Professor Keshav Singh Thakur will take charge as VC of Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. Lucknow University's Public Administration Department Head Professor Manoj Dixit has been appointed as VC of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner.

The VCs have been appointed for three years from the date of taking charge or till they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

