Rajasthan Government Blacklists Four More Educational Institutions For Scholarship Irregularities

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Government of Rajasthan has taken action against four additional educational institutions, blacklisting them due to irregularities related to scholarships, according to media reports.

The decision, based on a report submitted by an inquiry committee on December 29, follows the blacklisting of 40 institutes, including seven private universities, last month. These institutions are now banned from the scholarship portal, and the department will not accept new applications from any of the 44 blacklisted entities.

Students found ineligible will no longer receive scholarship

Students found ineligible by the investigation committee, formed on December 12, will no longer receive scholarship benefits. The Social Justice and Empowerment Department has directed the scholarship approving officer, under the district magistrate, to review and address all pending, held, withheld, approved, sanctioned, and bill-generated applications at all levels until the starting date of the blacklisted institutions based on their merits.

The department has been granted permission to file FIRs against ineligible students, heads of concerned educational institutions, or officers authorized for scholarships in those institutions. Additionally, the department emphasizes the need for the immediate recovery of funds for scholarship applications in which irregular payments have been identified by the district office.

The four newly blacklisted institutions are Gaurav TT College in Jaipur, Hadoti Private ITI in Ladpura, Kota, SPDM Private Industrial Training Institute in Jhotwara, Jaipur, and Swami Vivekanand Teacher Training College in Jaipur. These actions are part of the government's efforts to address irregularities and ensure the proper allocation of scholarships in the state.