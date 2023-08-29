Rajasthan: Gehlot's Far-Sighted Vision Brought New Changes In School Education

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | File

Jaipur: Minister of State for Education Zahida Khan said on Tuesday said the far-sighted vision of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has brought new changes in the field of school education in the state.

Khan was addressing a state-level workshop of the School Education Department organised under 'Rajasthan Mission-2030'. The department should prepare the outline of 'Rajasthan Mission-2030', in line with the advancement in technology, aimed at providing 'quality education' to children, she said.

Due to the far-sighted vision of Chief Minister Gehlot, new changes have come in the field of school education in the state, Khan said. In the tenure of the present government, there has been a big change in the scenario of education with the launch of Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools in urban and rural areas of the state, the minister said.

Secretary Naveen Jain said school education in a state is most important in determining the scenario of the entire state. The role of the Department under 'Rajasthan Mission-2030' is very important in terms of parameters like human resources, reach and number of beneficiaries, he said.

In view of this, a detailed action plan has been chalked out to prepare the 'vision document' of the department for the mission.

