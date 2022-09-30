Rajasthan: Eight universities get Vice-Chancellors appointed by Governor

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Eight universities get Vice-Chancellors appointed by Governor

The new Vice-Chancellors will serve for three years or until they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra |

Jaipur: On Friday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, after consulting the state government, issued orders to appoint Vice-Chancellors to eight universities. As per an official statement, Dr Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota; Professor Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.

Professor Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur.

Professor Kailash Sodhani has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University.

The Vice-Chancellors will serve for a term of three years or until they turn 70, whichever is earlier.

