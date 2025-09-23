 Rajasthan Education Department Issues Record Transfer List Of 4,527 School Principals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Education Department Issues Record Transfer List Of 4,527 School Principals

Rajasthan Education Department Issues Record Transfer List Of 4,527 School Principals

The order, awaited for several months, finally came on the first day of Navratri, making it a significant occasion for thousands of principals and their families who had been waiting for clarity on postings.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Education Department Issues Record Transfer List Of 4,527 School Principals | IANS

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department has released a transfer list of 4,527 school principals, marking the largest administrative reshuffle in the education sector under the current government.

About The Order

The order, awaited for several months, finally came on the first day of Navratri, making it a significant occasion for thousands of principals and their families who had been waiting for clarity on postings.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday morning extended his best wishes on occasion of Navratri.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'
All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav - VIDEO
All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav - VIDEO

Officials, meanwhile, said the transfers were carried out to strengthen school administration, improve management, and ensure quality education in every corner of the state.

Read Also
West Bengal Rains: Schools To Remain Closed For Two Days Amid Heavy Showers
article-image

They described the reshuffle as an important step toward balancing postings in rural and urban areas and fulfilling long-pending demands.

According to the department, the transfers include principals from government senior secondary and higher secondary schools across all districts of Rajasthan.

Officials said the reshuffle was based on a review of service records, tenure, and administrative requirements. The department’s aim is to place experienced principals where they are most needed, particularly in schools that have been facing management challenges.

Officials further said that the long-awaited list will provide relief from stagnation and inject new energy into the system. However, they also appealed to the government to ensure a smooth relieving and joining process so that classroom teaching is not disrupted. The timing of the reshuffle is also significant.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel,...
article-image

The state government is currently focusing on strengthening school infrastructure, addressing vacancies, and implementing reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes.

By placing new leadership in thousands of schools, the education department hopes to accelerate progress in these areas. Officials have indicated that while this is the largest transfer list issued so far, some adjustments may still follow in the coming weeks to address specific district-level needs.

The above-mentioned officers should immediately relieve/join duty through the Shala Darpan portal and inform the office, said Sita Ram Jat, IAS officer and Director of Elementary and Secondary Education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In...

UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In...

Allahabad HC Stays Probe Into 558 Aided Madrassas In Uttar Pradesh By Economic Offences Wing

Allahabad HC Stays Probe Into 558 Aided Madrassas In Uttar Pradesh By Economic Offences Wing

22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links

22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links

Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Student In Yavatmal; She Dies After...

Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Student In Yavatmal; She Dies After...

Autumn Recess Preponed Amid Student Protests At Tezpur University

Autumn Recess Preponed Amid Student Protests At Tezpur University