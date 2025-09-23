Rajasthan Education Department Issues Record Transfer List Of 4,527 School Principals | IANS

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department has released a transfer list of 4,527 school principals, marking the largest administrative reshuffle in the education sector under the current government.

About The Order

The order, awaited for several months, finally came on the first day of Navratri, making it a significant occasion for thousands of principals and their families who had been waiting for clarity on postings.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday morning extended his best wishes on occasion of Navratri.

Officials, meanwhile, said the transfers were carried out to strengthen school administration, improve management, and ensure quality education in every corner of the state.

They described the reshuffle as an important step toward balancing postings in rural and urban areas and fulfilling long-pending demands.

According to the department, the transfers include principals from government senior secondary and higher secondary schools across all districts of Rajasthan.

Officials said the reshuffle was based on a review of service records, tenure, and administrative requirements. The department’s aim is to place experienced principals where they are most needed, particularly in schools that have been facing management challenges.

Officials further said that the long-awaited list will provide relief from stagnation and inject new energy into the system. However, they also appealed to the government to ensure a smooth relieving and joining process so that classroom teaching is not disrupted. The timing of the reshuffle is also significant.

The state government is currently focusing on strengthening school infrastructure, addressing vacancies, and implementing reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes.

By placing new leadership in thousands of schools, the education department hopes to accelerate progress in these areas. Officials have indicated that while this is the largest transfer list issued so far, some adjustments may still follow in the coming weeks to address specific district-level needs.

The above-mentioned officers should immediately relieve/join duty through the Shala Darpan portal and inform the office, said Sita Ram Jat, IAS officer and Director of Elementary and Secondary Education.

