Rajasthan CM holds interaction with meritorious tribal students in Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's interaction with meritorious tribal students was held at the auditorium of Udaipur Municipal Corporation on May 3

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
The number of beneficiaries has been increased from 15,000 to 30,000 under Anuprati Coaching Scheme. | Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with meritorious tribal students in Udaipur on Wednesday evening.

The students shared with him their career plans and thanked him for running schemes like Anuprati Coaching Scheme under which free coaching is provided for the preparations of civil services, engineering and medical entrance exams.

Gehlot said the state government is sensitive and committed towards the field of education and providing opportunities to students to grow.

He said that in the last 70 years, 250 colleges were opened in Rajasthan while more than 300 colleges were opened by his government in the last five years.

The chief minister said the number of beneficiaries has been increased from 15,000 to 30,000 under Anuprati Coaching Scheme, which will help more students make their career.

During the dialogue, Gehlot expressed happiness over the confidence of the students.

Rajasthan: Hostels, residential school to be set up for students from tribal areas
He said the personality of the students getting coaching here under the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Scheme has improved a lot and they have got an opportunity to do something in their life.

He said that at present 200 girl students are being provided free NEET coaching through the Tribal Area Development Department.

On the demand of a girl student, Gehlot announced to upgrade of the school of Punawada in the Dungarpur district to a Senior Secondary level.

Rajasthan's first tribal university to begin admissions in July
